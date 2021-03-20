The accounts are clear. France, which has the match of the third match against Scotland pending, postponed by its coronavirus outbreak to next Friday, has to win with an offensive bonus and if possible avoid the defensive of Wales. If one of these conditions is not met, he will have to beat the Cardo with an offensive bonus and a sufficient income to improve the overall point difference of the Welsh. Anything that does not meet any of the requirements will mean the title for the Leek, who if he wins he will also have the Grand Slam.