Portugal and France will meet in the quarter-finals of the European Championship after having advanced from their respective groups and the round of 16. The match, which promises to be a thriller, will take place next Friday at 21:00. Both teams arrive with the hope of continuing to advance in the tournament, although they will have to carefully manage their suspended and cautioned players.
Injured
Portugal will go into this crucial match without any injured players. The Portuguese coach will have the luxury of having his entire squad available to form the starting eleven, which will allow him to deploy his best strategy and lineup without medical restrictions. This situation is ideal for the Portuguese team, who will look to make the most of their offensive potential against France.
Sanctioned
As for sanctions, Portugal has no players suspended for the match against Slovenia. However, Rafael Leao missed the third round of the group stage after receiving two yellow cards in the first two matches, both for simulating a foul. The yellow cards are cleared in the quarter-finals.
Injured
The team coached by Deschamps will not have any injured players for this match. The French will go all out to try to advance to the next round of the Euros. Mbappé will have to play with a mask.
Sanctioned
Adrien Rabiot picked up his second yellow card of the tournament in yesterday afternoon’s match against Belgium and will not be available for the crucial quarter-final clash with Portugal. We expect Camavinga to play some minutes.
More news about Euro 2024
#France #Portugal #Injuries #suspensions #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply