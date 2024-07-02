The UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals begin. The national teams of Portugal and France will face each other in this match where winning is the only option. Whoever wins this tie will face the winner of the match between Germany and Spain.
Below, we leave all the necessary information prior to this meeting between The Portuguese and French.
City: Hamburg, Germany
Stadium: Volkspark Stadium
Date: July 5th
Schedule: 21:00 in Spain, 16:00 in Argentina, 13:00 in Mexico
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA in
Foxsports.com.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Slovenia
|
0(3-0)0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Georgia
|
2-0 D
|
Eurocup
|
Türkiye
|
3-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Czech Republic
|
2-1 V
|
Eurocup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Belgium
|
1-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Poland
|
1-1
|
Eurocup
|
Holland
|
0-0
|
Eurocup
|
Austria
|
1-0 V
|
Eurocup
Roberto Martínez’s team arrived at this stage with a good performance, but also with a bit of luck. In the first match they achieved an agonizing victory that began thanks to an error by the Czech Republic that ended up giving them an own goal to tie the match and later, they scored with time up to add three.
Although they won the first two matches, which gave them the chance to go into the third round with more confidence, they lost the latter by 2-0 to Georgia. In the round of 16, they beat Slovenia in a penalty shoot-out after a very tough match.
The bitter memory of the last European Championship, which was still in the minds of French fans, who saw their team eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland in a fateful penalty shootout, has already left the minds of the French supporters who won by the minimum yesterday against a Belgian team that has left many doubts in this tournament.
In their group, France finished second with five points.
FRANCE: Maignan; Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Kounde; Tchouameni, Kante, Griezmann; Mbappe, Thuram, Dembele
PORTUGAL: Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha; Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; and Cristiano Ronaldo.
France 1-0 Portugal
