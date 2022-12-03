The teams from France and Poland will meet in a heart-stopping round of 16 of this World Cup in Qatar 2022 in which the two teams will fight to get a pass to the quarterfinals. The French team starts with great favoritism, since the Poles have not been able to show their best version in the group matches.
These were the possible alignments that both coaches will use for the big event:
France national team
BY: HUGO LLORIS– The Tottenham goalkeeper is the starting goalkeeper for Deschamps even if he is not in top form. Immovable.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ– For a match like Poland’s, in which the French are superior but should not be trusted, Barcelona’s must be the starter no matter what.
CB: DAYOT UPAMECANO– This is a central defender who has shown the world that he is not just a rough defender who goes well up front. titular.
CB: IBRAHIMA KONATE– will dispute the position between him and Raphael Varane. The one from Liverpool has more ballots to start from the start.
LI: THEO HERNANDEZ– His brother’s unfortunate injury guarantees him a starting spot at French defense left-back.
MC: AURELIÉN TCHOUAMÉNI– The one from Real Madrid is essential in the center of the field. Injuries to Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kantè make her one of the most important players in the French team.
MC: ADRIEN RABIOT– At first he wasn’t going to have too many minutes, but his good work in the last stretch of the season at Juventus has earned him a place in Didier Deschamps’ eleven.
CAM: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN– is the absolute star and idol of this team. The French have been in love with Antoine Griezmann for a decade, who has been an essential figure in the recent achievements of the selection.
ED: OUSMANE DEMBELE– The Barcelona winger is an indispensable player for the French attack. The spotlights focus on Mbappé because he is more impressive, but the role that Ousmane plays is almost as important.
IE: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ– We ran out of adjectives a long time ago to describe the PSG goalscorer. Surely the fittest footballer on the planet.
DC: OLIVIER GIROUD– The French thought they would experience a calvary without Karim Benzema, but what the Milan striker brings to his team’s game is impressive.
Poland national team
BY: WOJCIECH SZCZESNY– We can go so far as to say without hesitation that up to now he is the best goalkeeper in the entire World Cup. He has saved two penalties in three games.
RHP: MATTY CASH– The Aston Villa full-back with offensive projection is one of the weapons of this selection to attack France.
CB: KAMIL GLIK– the experienced Glik is the head of the Polish defense. The indisputable authority on the pitch.
CB: JAKUB KIWIOR– During the group stage, he formed a great pair of central defenders together with his partner. Another footballer who is standing out a lot in the Qatari event. He has seated an entire institution like Bednarek.
LI: BERESZYNKSI– The fact that his team overturns the game on the other side ends up hurting him. Very safe in defense.
MC: GREGORZ KRYCHOWIAK– Manages timing perfectly in midfield. He is no longer who he was, but he is still an indispensable footballer for his coach.
MC: BIELIK– The man from Birmingham is standing out a lot in this world cup. It is possible that soon we will see him jump to a higher team.
E: FRANKOWSKI– is the least outstanding attacker of the Polish national team. The most notable thing about his participation in the World Cup is the defensive aid he provides to his side.
MD: PIOTR ZIELINSKI– The Napoli star tends to leave the right wing to occupy the playmaker, thus leaving the lane free for Cash’s internees. Second best footballer of the entire team.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI– We are talking about the best scorer on the planet, and yes, he is Polish. If his team wants to dream of being in the quarterfinals, Robert Lewandowski has to be inspired.
DC: ARKADIUSZ MILIK– We expect him as a starter, although it was not against Argentina. Forward with great experience in many Champions teams.
