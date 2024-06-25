Next Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the French National Team, which is one of the main candidates for the title in this EURO 2024will face the Polish National Team, for the match corresponding to matchday three of Group D.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between France and Poland: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and more.
City: Dortmund, Germany
Stadium: Signal Iduna Park
Date: Tuesday June 25
Schedule: 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 1:00 p.m. (Argentina), 10:00 a.m. (Mexico).
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
You can see the match live through the signal TVE’s La1 and streaming on RTVE Play (Spain), sky sports (Mexico) and Disney+ and ESPN Latin America (Argentina).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Netherlands
|
0-0
|
Euro 2024
|
Austria
|
1-0V
|
Euro 2024
|
Canada
|
0-0
|
Friendly
|
Luxembourg
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
Chili
|
3-2V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Austria
|
3-1D
|
Euro 2024
|
Netherlands
|
2-1D
|
Euro 2024
|
Türkiye
|
2-1V
|
Friendly
|
Ukraine
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Welsh
|
0-0 (5-4 on penalties) V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
In the last match of the French National Team in this EURO 2024, they played it with a luxury substitute. We are referring to what for many is already the best footballer in the world: Kylian Mbappé. This is due to the blow he suffered on matchday one of group D.
Goalie: Maignan
Defending: Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández
Half: Kanté, Rabiot, Griezmann
Lead: Dembele, Thuram, Giroud
After their defeat on matchday two against the Austrian National Team, the Poles were officially eliminated from EURO 2024, so the match against France will only be in search of closing their participation in this competition with dignity.
Goalie: Wojciech Szczęsny
Defenses: Jan Bednarek, Paweł Dawidowicz and Jakub Kiwior
Media: Przemysław Frankowski, Bartosz Slisz, Piotr Zieliński, Jakub Piotrowski and Nicola Zalewski
Forwards: Karol Świderski and Robert Lewandowski
And while it is true that the Polish National Team will try to say goodbye to EURO 2024 in a decent way, it seems difficult that they can really complicate things for the French team. A loaded match is expected in favor of the world runners-up, and our predicted score is 2-0, favor France.
France 2-0 Poland
More news about Euro 2024
#France #Poland #watch #match #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply