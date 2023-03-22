After very intense days in club football, the national team break arrives and the French team enters the ring, their last appearance being in the final of the World Cup: Qatar 2022 against Argentina. The team of Deschamps It is in the preparation phase to define its qualifiers. This meeting belongs to B Groupwho also has life the selection of Netherlands of Ronald Koemann, so the promise of good football is fully insured and agreed.
On a historical level, the balance leans towards the French and that is that in the last five games, France have beaten the Netherlands 5 times against 1. However, both teams arrive with full responsibility and with the objectives set to reach the top of their group.
City: Saint-Denis
Stadium: Stade de France
Date: friday march 24
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: UEFATV
Live stream: Movistar+
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: SkyHD
live streaming: to be confirmed
Television channel: VIX+
Live stream: VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Argentina
|
3-3 (loss on penalties)
|
Qatar 2022
|
Morocco
|
Win: 2-0
|
Qatar 2022
|
England
|
Win: 2-1
|
Qatar 2022
|
Poland
|
Win: 3-1
|
Qatar 2022
|
Tunisia
|
Loss: 1-0
|
Qatar 2022
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Argentina
|
2-2 (loss on penalties)
|
Qatar 2022
|
USA
|
Win: 3-1
|
Qatar 2022
|
Taste
|
Victory: 2nd
|
Qatar 2022
|
Ecuador
|
Draw: 1-1
|
Qatar 2022
|
Senegal
|
Win: 2-0
|
Qatar 2022
Within the list of the 26 summoned with the French team, no injuries were reported.
Within the list of the 26 summoned with the Dutch team, no injuries were reported.
Areloa, Hernández, Konate, Upamecano, Koundé, Tchouameni, Fofana, Koman, Griezmann, Kolo Muani, Mbappé.
Cillessen, Blind, Van Dijk, Timber, Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, Klassen, Simons, Memphis, Weghorst, Gakpo.
France 3-1 Netherlands
