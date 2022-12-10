The second match of the semifinal of the Qatar World Cupwhich will be played between the teams of France Y Morocco.
The Moroccans gave the surprise by eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the quarterfinals. Those led by coach Walid Regragui repeated the same tactical game as against Spain and it worked for them.
With a solo goal by Youseff En-Nesyri, the African team became the surprise and the first African team to reach the semifinal of a World Cup.
For their part, the French will once again play a semifinal, adding their seventh participation in history. The Gauls suffered against an England that stood up to them and were broad dominators in most of the game.
With goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni and Oliver Giroud, they put the French team in the next round, who together with Argentina are one of the serious favorites to take the title of the competition.
City: hor
Stadium: Al Bayt
Day: Wednesday December 14
Match time: 1:00 p.m.
Referee; to designate
VAR: to designate
Television channel: Televisa, TV Azteca
Live stream: Izzi, TotalPlay, VIX and Sky
Transmission channel: TVE Teledeporte
Live stream: World Goal, ZDF, RTVE Play
Television channel: Public TV and TyC Sports
Live stream:TyC Sports
Television channel: Fox Sports
Live stream: Peacock
Television channel: Caracol, RCN, DirecTV
Live stream: On the official pages of Caracol, RCN and on DirecTV Go
Injury news from France
There are no injury reports for France for this match.
Morocco Injury News
There is no injury report for Morocco for this match.
France 2-1 Morocco.
