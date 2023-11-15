For their part, Gibraltar never expected to have a chance to qualify for Euro 2024 but this group stage has been very hard for them. Apart from losing all the games, they have not been able to score a goal in the 6 games they have played, and they have not won for almost a year (November 19, 2022).

Gibraltar: Coleing; Sergeant, Alan Chipolina, Mouelhi, Mascarenhas-Olivero; Annesley, Walker, Well; Ronan, Britto, Tjay de Barr.