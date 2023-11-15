France is one of the teams already qualified for Euro 2024, and in this national team break they face Gibraltar on the ninth day of the qualifier. The runners-up of the world. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is France vs Gibraltar played?
City: Nice, France
Stadium: Allianz Riviera
Date: Saturday, November 18
Hour: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch France vs Gibraltar on television in Spain?
Uefa.tv
How can you watch France vs Gibraltar on television in Mexico?
Uefa.tv
How can you watch France vs Gibraltar on television in Argentina?
Uefa.tv
How can you watch France vs Gibraltar on television in the United States?
Uefa.tv
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Scotland
|
4-1 victory
|
Friendly
|
Netherlands
|
Victory 1-2
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Germany
|
Defeat 2-1
|
Friendly
|
Ireland
|
2-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Greece
|
1-0 victory
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Ireland
|
Defeat 0-4
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
Welsh
|
Defeat 4-0
|
Friendly
|
Greece
|
Defeat 5-0
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
|
malt
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Friendly
|
Ireland
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Euro Cup Qualifier
France is once again one of the favorites for Euro 2024, and this qualifier has served to show that they are at a level that few teams can reach. They have won all their games, and so far they have only conceded one goal. For this break they are counting on the loss of Tchouameni, who has been the undisputed starter in the national team lately, but Camavinga could have his chance to leave his mark in this position.
For their part, Gibraltar never expected to have a chance to qualify for Euro 2024 but this group stage has been very hard for them. Apart from losing all the games, they have not been able to score a goal in the 6 games they have played, and they have not won for almost a year (November 19, 2022).
France: Maignan; Pavard, Konaté, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández; Camavinga, Kamara, Griezmann; Coman, Mbappé, Giroud.
Gibraltar: Coleing; Sergeant, Alan Chipolina, Mouelhi, Mascarenhas-Olivero; Annesley, Walker, Well; Ronan, Britto, Tjay de Barr.
France 4-0 Gibraltar. Even though France has already qualified for the Euro Cup, Deschamps cannot waste these matches and will continue to make lineup configurations in order to prepare for the next competition, and Gibraltar has little to offer in the face of this.
