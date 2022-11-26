Saturday, November 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

France vs. Denmark: LIVE, final match in the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

kylian mbappe

Match for group D of the World Cup.

See also  Giampaolo and home-made Sampdoria: the chances for Trimboli & Co increase.

The second French captain, Raphael Varane, absent for a month, will start this Saturday against Denmark on the second day of the World Cup, in a defense in which he will also play Jules Koundé, replacing Benjamin Pavard as right back.

Varane, who was not in the initial French victory against Australia (4-1), has not played since October 22 due to a muscle injury, which raised concerns about his presence in Qatar.

(Argentina: scandal in Qatar, they ask to deport a player accused of sexual abuse)
(Mourning in Qatar 2022: Welsh fan dies after virtual elimination from the World Cup)

Their captain will not play in the Danish team simon kjaerwho remains on the bench, so the bracelet will be worn by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The front Kasper Dolbergstarter in the first game against Tunisia (0-0), leaves his place to Andreas Corneliuswho scored twice against France in June (2-1).

Lineups

France

Denmark

follow the game here

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#France #Denmark #LIVE #final #match #World #Cup #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Video.. This is what landslides did on the Italian island of Ischia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.