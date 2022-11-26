France vs. Denmark: LIVE, final match in the World Cup in Qatar

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Match for group D of the World Cup.
November 26, 2022, 10:26 AM
The second French captain, Raphael Varane, absent for a month, will start this Saturday against Denmark on the second day of the World Cup, in a defense in which he will also play Jules Koundé, replacing Benjamin Pavard as right back.
Varane, who was not in the initial French victory against Australia (4-1), has not played since October 22 due to a muscle injury, which raised concerns about his presence in Qatar.
(Argentina: scandal in Qatar, they ask to deport a player accused of sexual abuse)
(Mourning in Qatar 2022: Welsh fan dies after virtual elimination from the World Cup)
Their captain will not play in the Danish team simon kjaerwho remains on the bench, so the bracelet will be worn by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
The front Kasper Dolbergstarter in the first game against Tunisia (0-0), leaves his place to Andreas Corneliuswho scored twice against France in June (2-1).
Lineups
France
Denmark
November 26, 2022, 10:26 AM
