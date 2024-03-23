The national teams seek to get ready for the challenge of the competitions that are coming next summer. France and Chile will face each other in this friendly preparation match for Euro 2024 and the Copa América respectively, which will both be held between the months of June and July. For its part, the team led by Didier Deschamps is the main candidate in many pools to win the tournament. With a spectacular squad led by Kylian Mbappé, the French National Team dreams of doing great things, in a competition that it has not won since 2000.
On the other hand, the team led by Ricardo Gareca does not have a squad as outstanding as the one that amazed the world a few years ago. Even so, it is a rocky team that will surely not make things easy for the French, with the aim of also doing a good job in the Copa América.
City: Marseilles
Stadium: Orange Velodrome
Date: Tuesday March 26
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
To be confirmed
Star+
To be confirmed
ViX, Fox Soccer Plus
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Greece
|
2-2
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Gibraltar
|
14-0V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Scotland
|
4-1V
|
Friendly
|
Netherlands
|
1-2V
|
Euro 2024 Qualifier
|
Germany
|
2-1D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Albania
|
0-3V
|
Friendly
|
Ecuador
|
1-0 D
|
CONMEBOL
|
Paraguay
|
0-0
|
CONMEBOL
|
Venezuela
|
3-0 D
|
CONMEBOL
|
Peru
|
2-0V
|
CONMEBOL
France: The main absence that stands out is that of Boubacar Kamará, who will miss the entire season and, barring any surprise, the Euro Cup as well.
Chili: The Chilean National Team cannot count on Javier Altamirano, Erick Pulgar, Carlos Palacios or Diego Valdés in this call, all due to injury.
France: Maignan, Clauss, Konaté, Salibá, Theo Hernández, Tchouameni, Fofana, Dembelé, Griezmann, Mbappé, Giroud.
Chili: Bravo, Isla, Lichnovsky, Díaz, Suazo, Echeverría, Núñez, Osorio, Alexis Sánchez, Davila, Vargas.
France 3-0 Chile
