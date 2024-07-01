It is one of the big games of these round of 16 of Euro 2024. The French team faces Belgium this Monday for a place in the quarterfinals. A constellation of stars will be present on the pitch and it is the opportunity to compare the salaries of two of them: Kylian Mbappé and Romelu Lukaku.
Against Poland, Kylian Mbappé took a weight off his shoulders by scoring the first goal of his career in a European Championship. In this way, Bondynois has scored in all the competitions in which he has competed. The captain of Les Bleus collects goals and will be one of France’s main assets against Belgium. However, he has been clumsy when it comes to finishing in recent games against Austria and Poland.
William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano will have their work cut out for them on Monday. The Red Devils have a formidable striker in their ranks who needs no introduction. Romelu Lukaku is undoubtedly Belgium’s all-time top scorer with 85 goals. But since the start of Euro 2024, he has been clumsy and unlucky. The Roma striker has scored three goals but all were ruled out by VAR for offside, so his personal tally remains at 0.
Let’s see what the salaries of both players have been in the last season: Kylian Mbappé with PSG and Romelu Lukaku in the ranks of Roma.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
PSG
|
72M€
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Rome
|
€8.9M
Source: Capology
