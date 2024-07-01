It’s one of the big matches of the Euro 2024 round of 16. The French national team faces Belgium on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals. A constellation of stars will be present on the pitch and it’s an opportunity to compare the salaries of two of them: Kylian Mbappé and Romelu Lukaku.
Against Poland, Kylian Mbappé took a weight off his shoulders by scoring the first goal of his career in a European Championship. In this way, Bondynois has scored in all the competitions in which he has competed. The captain of Les Bleus collects goals and will be one of France’s main assets against Belgium. However, he has been clumsy when it comes to finishing in recent games against Austria and Poland.
William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano will have a lot of work this Monday. The Red Devils have a formidable striker in their ranks who needs no introduction. Romelu Lukaku is without a doubt the Belgian top scorer of all time, with 85 goals. But since the start of Euro 2024 he has been clumsy and unlucky. The Roma striker has scored three goals but they were all disallowed by the VAR for offside, so his personal tally remains at 0.
Let’s see what the salaries of both players have been in the last season: Kylian Mbappé with PSG and Romelu Lukaku in the ranks of Roma.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Annual gross salary
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
PSG
|
72M€
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Rome
|
8.9M€
Source: Capology
