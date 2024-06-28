Euro 2024 had its first big surprise with the Group D positions. On the last day, Austria took first place and relegated France to be its runner-up, in a group that also had the Netherlands and Poland.
The French will therefore face Belgium in the round of 16, who finished second in the evenly matched Group E where all four teams finished with 4 points. A great match is coming up and so we review the preview.
City: Dusseldorf, Germany
Stadium: Merkur Spiel-Arena
Date: 1st of July
Schedule: 18:00 in Spain, 13:00 in Argentina, 10:00 in Mexico
In Spain The match can be followed live on La 1 de TVE and streaming via RTVE Play.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico in Sky HD and in USA in
Foxsports.com.
The bitter memory of the last Euro Cup will surely linger in the memory of the French fans, who saw their team eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland, in a fateful penalty shootout.
He has no sanctions, so he will go with the best, with Mbappé, Thuram, Dembélé as a fearsome attacking trio.
Domenico Tedesco has Dodi Lukebakio back after serving a yellow card in the last group game.
FRANCE: Maignan; Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Kounde; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Mbappe, Thuram, Dembele
BELGIUM: Casteels; Castagne, Theate, Faes, Vertonghen; Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne; Trossard, Lukaku, Doku.
France will impose conditions and comply with the forecasts. 2 to 1.
