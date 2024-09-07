France and Belgium will face each other on the second day of the Nations League in a match corresponding to matchday 2 of the tournament after Euro2024.
After a summer in which both teams failed to achieve their objectives at Euro 2024, this match presents itself as a crucial opportunity to redeem themselves and get back on track in the tournament. France, who were eliminated by Spain in the semi-finals, are looking to reaffirm their quality and power on the continent, while Belgium arrives hurt after a disappointing performance at the Euros, where they failed to perform well. The duel in France will be an important test to measure the aspirations of both teams in this Nations League.
City: Décines-Charpieu, France
Date: September 9th
Schedule: 20:45 (Spain), 15:45 (Argentina), 12:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Groupama Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on UEFA.com. While in Argentina will be seen on Disney+ Argentina, and in Mexico on Sky+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Italy
|
1-3 D
|
Nations League
|
Spain
|
2-1 D
|
Eurocup
|
Portugal
|
0-0 (3-5 pen) V
|
Eurocup
|
Belgium
|
1-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Poland
|
1-1 E
|
Eurocup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Israel
|
3-1 V
|
Nations League
|
France
|
1-0 D
|
Eurocup
|
Ukraine
|
0-0 E
|
Eurocup
|
Romania
|
2-0 V
|
Eurocup
|
Slovakia
|
1-0 D
|
Eurocup
France come into this match with the aim of regaining confidence and establishing themselves as one of the most feared teams in Europe. The elimination in the semi-finals of the European Championship at the hands of Spain left a bitter taste in the mouth of the team led by Didier Deschamps, who are looking to turn the page and focus on the Nations League as a new opportunity to redeem themselves. With a squad full of talent, led by Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, the French team will seek to impose their game and add three crucial points that will allow them to lead their group. The depth and quality of the squad make France the favourites, but they will have to avoid the complacency and mistakes that cost them dearly at the European Championship.
For Belgium, this game is much more than just a Nations League match; it is a chance to redeem themselves after a disappointing Euros in which they fell far short of expectations. With a squad full of veterans such as Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, the Belgians failed to show their best form at the continental tournament, going out and generating criticism about the team’s future. Now, under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, Belgium are looking to enter a new era and show that they still have a lot to offer. The match against France will be a tough challenge, but also an opportunity to show that the golden generation can still compete at the highest level.
France: Maignan, Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Kante, Zaire Emery, Griezmann, Dembele, Mbappé and Thuram
Belgium: Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Verthongen, Theate, Carrasco, Onana, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku, Openda
The odds for this match are in favour of France, who are playing at home and are arriving with a more balanced and fit squad than their opponents. Belgium, although dangerous, are still suffering from doubts about their performance at the Euros and could have a hard time stopping the French attack. France is expected to control the match from the start and take advantage of Belgium’s defensive weaknesses to take a 2-0 victory.
