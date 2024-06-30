France and Belgium will meet in the round of 16 of Euro 2024, in a clash of titans that promises to be one of the most exciting matches of this phase. Both teams have squads full of talent and ambition, and fans can expect a vibrant encounter. Below, we present five predictions for this long-awaited duel.
France is the favorite to advance to the quarterfinals. Despite the quality of the Belgian team, the French have a more balanced team with greater depth on their bench. The combination of experience and youth in Didier Deschamps’ squad could be decisive in taking the Frenchmen to the next round.
The Belgian defense has shown vulnerability in several recent matches, suggesting that France will have numerous opportunities to score. However, the French have noticed a great lack of effectiveness in the group stage, wasting very clear chances. This match will be a test to see if they can improve their accuracy in front of goal and capitalize on Belgium’s defensive weaknesses.
Kevin De Bruyne is Belgium’s creative engine and is expected to be the player who creates the most chances in the match. His vision, precision in passing and ability to overwhelm defenses make him a constant threat. France will have to be very vigilant to limit his influence on the game, as any space given to De Bruyne can result in a dangerous opportunity.
Kylian Mbappé remains one of the most lethal forwards in the world. His speed, technique and scoring instinct make him a constant threat to any defense. Despite the strong Belgian defense, Mbappé is expected to find a way to score at least one goal, taking advantage of his ability to create and finish plays in tight spaces.
This match promises to be a two-way game, with both teams constantly looking for the goal. The offensive quality of France and Belgium ensures an action-packed matchup, with quick transitions and opportunities on both sides of the field. Fans can expect an exciting spectacle, with moments of high intensity and possibly many goals. Match for Doku.
#France #Belgium #predictions #duel
