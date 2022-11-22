France vs. Australia: LIVE, the champion debuts, Qatar World Cup

After withdrawing due to injury Karim Benzema of the World Cup in Qatar, France faces the defense of the title achieved four years ago with an indisputable leader, kylian mbappe, which may leave the emirate as the great planetary star. Australia is their first rival.

Despite official messages that the group of Didier Deschamps is above their individualities, a top team member described

France as “soldiers around Kylian”, as published by “L’Équipe”.

(Lionel Messi: unexpected reaction to a Saudi player who celebrated a goal in his face)

(Not even D10S helps the early riser! This is how the press reacts in Argentina’s defeat)

The world champion needs Mbappé as much as Mbappé can rely on in this World Cup to increase her prestige. Without him Golden Ball by his side, all eyes will be on his shirt.

Lineups

France

Australia

follow the game here