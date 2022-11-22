Wednesday, November 23, 2022
France vs. Australia: LIVE, the champion debuts, Qatar World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in Sports
Mbappe in a match between France and South Africa.

Group D match of the World Cup.

After withdrawing due to injury Karim Benzema of the World Cup in Qatar, France faces the defense of the title achieved four years ago with an indisputable leader, kylian mbappe, which may leave the emirate as the great planetary star. Australia is their first rival.

Despite official messages that the group of Didier Deschamps is above their individualities, a top team member described
France as “soldiers around Kylian”, as published by “L’Équipe”.

The world champion needs Mbappé as much as Mbappé can rely on in this World Cup to increase her prestige. Without him Golden Ball by his side, all eyes will be on his shirt.

Lineups

France

Australia

follow the game here

