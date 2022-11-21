The Qatar 2022 World Cup begins and all the teams will present their candidacies to lift the title on December 18. France, the last champion and defending champion, faces Australia for the first date of Group D, which also includes Denmark and Tunisia.
Les Blues They classified without problems in the European Qualifiers, dominating Group D, which had Ukraine as its main rival. They finished undefeated (5 wins and 3 draws) in the 8 matches of this qualifying stage. They arrive in Qatar as one of the great candidates to win the highest football trophy.
While the Socceroos had to go through the difficult classification in the Asian confederation that determined that they play the playoff against the fifth in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers and this was Peru. The match against the South American team was very even and went to penalties where the Australians prevailed.
Both teams will seek to start the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best way.
Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris – A guarantee for Deschamps. Captain and reference of the Gauls.
Right side: Benjamin Pavard – He can play as a centre-back but he has always performed well in this position.
Center defender: Raphaël Varane – The Manchester United man does not arrive in the best physical shape and his place could be taken by Jules Koundé.
Center Defender: Lucas Hernández – Very skillful with the ball at his feet and with a very good passing game.
Left side: Theo Hernández – One of the best in his position in the whole world and the best in the Italian Serie A.
Midfielder: Aurélien Tchouaméni – The Real Madrid man will start this World Cup and replace the injured Kanté in midfield.
Midfielder: Adrien Rabiot – Another player who will be filling in for an injured player in Paul Pogba.
Midfield player: Guendouzi – The midfield would be completed by the young player from Marseille
Forward: Antoine Griezmann – One of Deschamps’ favourites. It was key in Russia 2018.
Forward: Olivier Giroud – A fixture despite not being the team’s top scorer. His wear work with the central defenders is key for the rest of the forwards. With Benzema out, he will have to sharpen his aim in front of goal.
Forward: Kylian Mbappé – The most decisive player on the team and one of the great figures of the entire World Cup.
Goalkeeper: Matt Ryan – Historic goalkeeper for the team that had a great past in Premier League football.
Right side: Nathaniel Atkinson – The 23-year-old will make his World Cup debut in Qatar 2022. He plays for Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership.
Center defender: Bailey Wright – One of the most experienced of the team that plays for Sunderland in England.
Center defender: Kye Rowles – Atkinson’s teammate in the Scottish Premier League. He will have his first World Cup experience.
Left side: Joel King – One of the youngest on the squad at 22 years old and will be in charge of containing Kylian Mbappé.
Midfielder: Ajdin Hrustic – He plays at a good level for Verona in the Italian Serie A.
Midfielder: Jackson Irvine – Another experienced player who will look to lead his team in this World Cup. He plays for St. Pauli in Bundesliga 2.
Rightmost: Martin Boyle – Plays for Hibernian in the Scottish league and at the age of 29 will be one of the offensive weapons of the Oceanic team.
Hitch: Aaron Mooy – One of the best known of this team. He played in the Premier League and now plays for Celtic.
Leftmost: Mathew Leckie – Plays in the Australian league but has a lot of experience in European football thanks to his years with Hertha Berlin.
Forward: Mitchell Duke – The offensive reference of the team who, at the age of 31, plays in Japanese football playing for Fagiano Okayama.
What the France line-up will look like (4-3-3)
On the French side, Didier Deschamps will try to demonstrate all his offensive power from the start with a relentless 4-3-3 with Theo Hernandez going up a lot to the midfielder area to help Tchouaméni and Rabiot in recovering the ball that once they have the ball at their feet they will look for Giroud or the pike into space by Kylian Mbappé.
What Australia’s lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
While the oceanic will seek a balance in all sectors of the court and will be waiting for the few opportunities that come their way. Aaron Mooy will be the key for the Australian team to stay in the game against a team with as much hierarchy as the French. The scheme could be 4-2-3-1.
