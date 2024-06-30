Nearly three weeks after the dissolution of France’s National Assembly, overseas voters and French nationals living in the Americas went to the polls on Saturday for the first round of the most closely watched legislative election in recent history, ahead of voting in mainland France that begins at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday.
