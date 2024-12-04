The French deputies will vote this Wednesday, starting at 3:00 p.m., on a motion of censure that, except for last-minute unforeseen events, will overthrow the Government headed by the conservative Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, in office for only three months, leaving the country on the verge of a new political crisis.

The French National Assembly has two motions of censure on the agenda: the one presented by the deputies of the left-wing coalition of the New Popular Front (La France Insoumise, the socialists, the greens and the communists) and another from the far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen.

If there is no major surprise, the first one to be voted on—that of the progressives—will prosper, because Le Pen herself announced that her deputies would support her.

The current hemicycle It is the most fragmented in recent decades. with three large blocs almost in equal parts: that of the left, that of the Macronist center and that of the extreme right of Le Pen and her allies. None of them is a majority on its own.

The motion against Barnier’s cabinet occurs due to the rejection of the 2025 General Budgetsonly supported by the Macronists and the very minority classical right that Barnier himself represents (The Republicans).

If the motion succeeds, France will not vote for an alternative candidate, as happens in other European democracies. So, It is up to the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to find a solution, knowing that, constitutionally, it cannot call new legislative elections until mid-2025.

According to the press, Macron manages two names that could have Le Pen’s implicit approval: that of the current Minister of Defense, Sébastian Lecornu, and that of the veteran centrist François Bayrou.

However, from Saudi Arabia, The president said he still hopes that the motion will end up not succeeding. and responded to calls for him to resign.

“That (resignation) It’s fictional politics “It doesn’t make any sense,” he declared during a conversation with French journalists in Riyadh.

France Insoumise (LFI) of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the third party in the National Assembly, is the force that explicitly calls for the resignation of Macron, whom it considers guilty of the country’s political instability since last June 9 he dissolved the chamber and called early legislative elections that resulted in an Assembly divided into three blocks and little prone to agreements.