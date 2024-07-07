Home page politics

France’s parliamentary election goes into the second round. © Ludovic Marin/AFP/dpa

The decisive round of new elections is approaching. Will there be a political earthquake in France? In the end, there could be hardly any winners, but many losers.

Paris – The eagerly awaited parliamentary elections in France are entering the decisive final round. The French are voting on the majority in the National Assembly. But above all, everything revolves around the question: will President Emmanuel Macron’s power play work – or will he pave the way for the right to power with the surprise new election?

Polls show sobering results for RN

The latest polls do not predict an absolute majority for the leading Rassemblement National (RN) of Marine Le Pen. According to them, the right-wing nationalists and their allies would get 205 to 240 seats. Although they would become the strongest force, they would clearly miss the absolute majority of 289 seats in the National Assembly.

In second place is the new left-wing alliance formed for the early parliamentary elections, consisting of the Greens, Socialists, Communists and the Left Party. According to the polling institutes, President Emmanuel Macron’s center camp suffered a humiliating defeat and came in third.

Macron under pressure

Before the final round of the parliamentary elections, there is no sign of a majority capable of forming a government. Regardless of the outcome of the election, the current government of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is expected to remain in office as a caretaker for a few more days until there is clarity about the formation of a future government. However, that could take some time – the situation is more complicated than it has been for a long time.

If the RN wins an absolute majority, Macron would be under political pressure to appoint a prime minister from the ranks of the right-wing nationalists – such as RN leader Jordan Bardella. This would mean that France would have so-called cohabitation for the first time since 1997. This means that the president and prime minister would represent different political directions. This would be a turning point in the country’s history and would also have major implications for European politics.

Le Pen and Bardella want to come to power. (Archive photo) © Christophe Ena/AP

Conservatives could be kingmakers

If the RN has a strong relative majority, it is expected that it will try to attract more members of the bourgeois-conservative Républicains (LR) to its side in order to gain decision-making power in parliament.

The former People’s Party split in the run-up to the election. Its leader, Eric Ciotti, had agreed to cooperate with the RN without his party’s consent, but only a small number of MPs followed him. The question now is how the other MPs, who received around ten percent of the vote in the first round, will behave.

Impending standstill

It is currently unclear how things will continue in France if the alliance against the RN actually works. Since the seats in parliament are allocated according to the majority voting system, the candidates from the other parties who came third in the first round in over 200 constituencies have withdrawn so that the chance that the remaining candidate from a bourgeois party will beat the candidate from the right-wing nationalists is increased. This is not the first time that such a protective wall against the extreme right has been practiced in France. It is unclear whether it will lead to a viable government.

After the first round, there were protests against the right. (Archive photo) © Louise Delmotte/AP/dpa

The other camps – including the resurgent Socialists – have already made it clear that they do not want to govern together in some kind of national coalition. In that case, the current government could remain in office as a transitional government or a government of experts could be installed.

After the president’s gamble for more power, the Macron coalition could be left in tatters with the early parliamentary elections and only have a greatly reduced number of members represented in parliament. A government without a majority would not be able to launch new projects. France is therefore at risk of political stagnation.

After Le Pen’s Rassemblement National won the European elections in early June, Macron dissolved the National Assembly and announced new elections. The National Assembly is one of two French parliamentary chambers. It is involved in legislation and can overthrow the government by means of a vote of no confidence.

In the first round of voting, however, as in the European elections, the right-wing nationalists were in the lead, followed by the new left-wing alliance and Macron’s centre-right camp in third place. 76 of the 577 seats have already been allocated, most of them for the RN (39) or the left-wing alliance (32). dpa