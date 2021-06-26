The

French return to the polls this Sunday to vote in the second round of regional and departmental elections, after

a first round, on June 20,

marked by a record abstention of 66.7%. But will the French really go to vote or will they stay home one more Sunday? Today we will know if the candidates have managed to mobilize the French more for this electoral appointment.

At the second round of the regional and departmental elections s

Only those lists that have obtained at least 10% of the votes in the first return. However, those that have obtained at least 5% support can be merged with others.

Although today the second round of the departmentals is also celebrated,

all eyes will be on the regionals. One of the great duels of these elections

will take place in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region (PACA), where the candidate of

The Republicans Renaud muselier

and the far right Thierry Mariani (

National Regrouping) are very even in the polls, with 50% of the votes each, according to an OpinionWay poll conducted by CNews.

After the withdrawal of the environmentalist candidate,

the parties of the right and of the left have formed in PACA «a republican front» to prevent Mariani from winning the election. If the National Regrouping candidate manages to break this sanitary cordon and proclaims himself the winner, the extreme right would rule a region in France for the first time.

In Île-de-France (Paris region), the conservative Valéry Pécresse starts as a favorite in the polls, against

a coalition of left-wing parties (socialists, environmentalists, insubordinate and communists) led by environmentalist Julian Bayou. The young ultra-right candidate Jordan Bardella (National Regrouping) appears third in the polls.

Call to vote



Leading French politicians have positioned themselves for the second round. The ex-president

socialist François Hollande he has asked on Twitter for the vote in all regions “to the lists where the socialists appear”, but in PACA he asked for the vote for Muselier without naming him. Hollande appealed to vote in that region for “the only list that allows the extreme right to be removed.”

The

Former Conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, “Restless” before a possible victory of the National Regrouping in PACA, has also asked to vote for Muselier. And he accuses Mariani, who was his Minister of Transport, of “treason”, since he left the Republicans to join the far-right party of Marine Le Pen.

The e

x French Prime Minister and Municipal Councilor in Barcelona, ​​Manuel Valls, will vote in Paris for the conservative Pécresse before “the danger” of the left coalition led by Bayou. Valls believes that it is not possible to agree with the extreme left of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the Insubordinate France, the equivalent of Podemos in France. Instead, his predecessor in the post, the socialist Lionel Jospin, supports Bayou in the Paris region.