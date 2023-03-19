France | Violent demonstrations continued for a third day in Paris

In addition to demonstrations, strikes have also been held.

Demonstrations continued violently on Saturday due to the controversial pension reform in France, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Police have clashed with thousands of citizens on the streets of Paris since Thursday. President Emmanuel Macron plans to raise the retirement age of citizens from 62 to 64 years, and there will be no parliamentary vote on the matter. This is possible under Article 49.3 of the Constitution. under.

In addition to demonstrations, there have also been strikes. Demonstrators demanded Macron’s resignation and trash cans were set on fire. Riot police have used, for example, tear gas on the streets.

Hundreds people have been arrested in the riots on Thursday and Friday nights. Local authorities banned processions from the Place de la Concorde and the Champs-Élysées in central Paris on Saturday night.

The French opposition submitted a motion of no confidence to the parliament on Friday afternoon, AFP reported, among others. The vote of confidence can be taken either on the weekend or next Monday. The vote could, in principle, bring down the country’s government.