The movement, which is characterized by being hostile against migrants and recognized for inciting discrimination, was dissolved after a meeting of the Council of Ministers. Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior, pointed to it as a group that incites “discrimination, hatred and violence”.

The far-right movement ‘Génération identitaire’ (Generation Identity) has just been dissolved in France. The announcement was made this Wednesday, March 3, by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, after a Council of Ministers.

“This association and some of its members should be seen as the bearers of hate speech that incites discrimination or violence towards some individuals because of their origin, race and religion,” said Darmanin, adding that the The decision had also been made “because of its form and its military organization.”

‘Génération identitaire’ has repeatedly tried to prevent migrants from entering the country. The group has carried out high-profile raids against camps or groups of travelers in the Alps and in the Pyrenees, in the south and southeast of the country. In the decree, the Ministry stressed that “it can be considered that it presents the character of a private militia.”

Following the decision, Minister Darmanin shared the decree on social media:

“The association ‘Génération identitaire’ was dissolved this morning in the Council of Ministers, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic. As detailed in the decree I presented, it incites discrimination, hatred and violence. ”

A group that was born from the ashes of a far-right movement

Specifically, the decree says that ‘Génération identitaire’ had “links with far-right groups from which it receives logistical support and who defend an ideology that calls for discrimination, violence or hatred in the name of radical or supremacist theories.” The movement is known for its publications on social networks, in which it defends the idea of ​​a European ethnic identity that would be affected by miscegenation. For its supporters, the cohabitation of diverse cultures is impossible.

According to records, the group was born from the ashes of ‘Unité radicale’, a far-right party that dissolved after one of its members, Maxime Brunerie, tried to assassinate former President Jacques Chirac in 2002.

The path to dissolve the movement had started in mid-February. Minister Darmanin sent the association a text with the arguments to start the process and some questions. ‘Génération identitaire’ had until February 24 to send its reply.

The French Government wants to end radical movements

According to government records, the association received donations from Breton Tarrant, the author of the attack on the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in which he killed 51 people in March 2019. In a parliamentary hearing on far-right groups, Bruno Dalles, former director of Tracfin, a government agency attached to the Ministry of Public Accounts, said that Tarrant was a “benefactor member” of ‘Génération identitaire’.

The intervention of the Ministry of the Interior in this matter comes after the dissolution in recent months of the Turkish ultranationalist group ‘Gray Loups’ (Gray Wolves) and three associations close to the Islamist movement: CCIF, BarakaCity, and the Cheikh Yassine collective. These latest actions were carried out after the murder of Samuel Paty in October 2020.

With AFP