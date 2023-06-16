French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for speeding up the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for speeding up the process of Sweden’s accession to NATO. About it reported in a statement published on the website of the French Foreign Office.

“The French Foreign Minister reaffirmed Paris’s full support for Sweden’s entry into NATO in the interests of the security and stability of the Euro-Atlantic region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

It is noted that the French side calls to complete the process of Sweden’s entry into the military-political bloc before the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, which will be held in Vilnius from 11 to 12 July.