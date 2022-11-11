Russian President Vladimir Putin will be absent from the summit, but the Russian military operation in Ukraine has been going on since February 24 and its multiple geopolitical, economic and financial repercussions on the world will be at the forefront of concerns in Bali.

The French presidency indicated that “there is a very clear space in the G-20 to deliver a message of peace and to demand Russia to enter into the logic of de-escalation.”

A number of G20 countries, such as China and India, have so far been very cautious, refusing to condemn the Russian operation in Ukraine or indirectly expressing fears of the conflict continuing.

An adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that “the lack of participation of Vladimir Putin shows that an alliance is forming within the G20 and that Russia’s isolation is real.”

He added that “a very wide majority within the club (the Group of Twenty) considers this war grave and intolerable for the rest of the world.”

The French president, who arrives in Bali on Monday evening, will have the opportunity to speak directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, as well as with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

It is not yet certain that a bilateral meeting will be held with US President Joe Biden, according to the Elysee. Macron is scheduled to make a state visit to Washington in early December.

Nor will Emmanuel Macron meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will represent Russia in Bali. “We will see if other contacts are possible,” the Elysee said, without giving further details.

The French presidency stressed the need for the G20 to have “a clear discourse about the fact that it is unacceptable to use energy as a weapon”, referring to Russia’s reduction of gas shipments to Europe in response to sanctions imposed since the start of the war.

Emmanuel Macron is then scheduled to travel to Bangkok to attend the Asia-Pacific Cooperation (APEC) summit on Thursday and Friday.

France will be the first European country to be invited to the forum, according to the Elysee, who considered the invitation “a recognition by the countries of the region” of its strategy in the Indo-Pacific.