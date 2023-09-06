The French Parliament demanded to limit the import of chicken from Ukraine

Chicken produced in Ukraine and supplied to the European Union (EU) is contrary to French sanitary standards, as well as French farmers and the country’s food sovereignty, French MP Caroline Colombier said. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the text of her appeal to the government, in which the parliamentarian demanded to limit the import of Ukrainian chicken meat.

In her address to the head of the French Ministry of Agriculture, Marc Feno, she recalled that earlier the European Commission (EC) opened the European market for industrial chicken meat of the Ukrainian agricultural holding MHP with full exemption from customs duties.

The MHP Group, led by Ukrainian billionaire oligarch Yuriy Kosyuk, produces millions of tons of poultry every year. This decision (exemption from duties – approx. “Tapes.ru”) of the European Commission poses a serious threat to the French agricultural industry, as Ukrainian-made poultry is grown in unacceptable conditions that violate all requirements and agri-food, sanitary and ethical standards in force in the European Union See also Abdullah bin Zayed receives the Minister of State at the German Foreign Ministry Caroline ColombierMember of the French Parliament

She clarified that the current situation “is completely contrary to the interests of French workers in this sector, as well as consumers, who are the first victims of this inconsistent decision of the European authorities.” The parliamentarian clarified that in the first three months of 2023, imports of fresh meat to the EU from Ukraine increased by 201%

This is shamefully happening to the detriment of French production Caroline ColombierMember of the French Parliament

“However, there is a solution that allows the government to preserve the sovereignty of France: to activate the protective clause of the treaty provided for by European law in the event that one of the states of the Union considers that its priority interests are threatened, which is currently relevant for France, whose sovereignty in the field of agriculture and sanitary supervision is under threat. (…) She asks to activate this protective position as soon as possible, ”concluded Colombier.

See also The Russian military prevented an attempt to break through the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LPR Related materials:

Earlier, the head of the French Patriots party, Florian Filippo, criticized President Emmanuel Macron for helping Kyiv in the amount of 300 million euros a month. He also added that instead of supporting Ukraine, these funds could be redirected to the internal needs of France. In particular, he cited the example of the charitable organization Restos du Cœur, which, due to lack of funds, cannot provide food to those in need within the country.