French politician Filippo called for a rally against von der Leyen and the European Union

France should not be led by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union (EU), so the people need to take to the streets and express their protest. French politician and former MEP Florian Filippo wrote about this in his Twitter.

According to the official, “Zelensky is losing, NATO is becoming more radical.”

“After the sabotage of Nord Stream, a possible globalization of the conflict was provoked in the spring. Let’s promote the idea of ​​peace! Let France stop being led by Ursula and the EU!” Filippo urged.

In addition, the politician added that the “national march for peace” will be held in Paris on March 18.

Earlier, in one of the poorest countries in Africa – the Central African Republic (CAR) – rallies were held against demands to stop cooperation with Russia.