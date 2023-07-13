Politician Dupont-Aignan: France must prevent Ukraine from joining NATO

France should prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, as it poses a threat to all of Europe. This call was made by the member of the French Parliament, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, in his Twitter account.

According to him, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky condemns the “indecision” and “weakness” of the member countries of the alliance. “This man is an uncontrollable madman, he wants only one thing: to see the whole of Europe in fire and blood,” the politician added.

In this regard, according to Dupont-Aignan, the French authorities need to “block” Ukraine’s membership in both NATO and the European Union (EU).

Earlier, Zelensky asked the North Atlantic Alliance to specify the conditions that Kyiv must fulfill in order to join. At the same time, he stressed that he understands the impossibility of joining the country to NATO until the conflict ends.