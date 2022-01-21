Atomic scientists: «In 2022 the Apocalypse clock is 100 seconds from midnight». Daniele Santi: “This is how close we are to the destruction of humanity as a result of existential threats”

ROME. On the Iranian nuclear question “two months have passed since the resumption of negotiations in Vienna. We share the same observation with colleagues: there is progress, partial, timid and slow, but the negotiations cannot continue at such a slow pace, while at the same time the Iranian nuclear program is advancing so rapidly. We will soon find ourselves in an unsustainable situation. The JCPoA agreement is in danger of life “, says the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after the meeting in Berlin with the German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the British Deputy Minister James Cleverly . “With Russia and China we are absolutely determined to get everyone back to their commitments, but we will not be able to do so if Iran continues on this slow trajectory”, adds the head of French diplomacy.

“They are missing 100 seconds to midnight ». This is the situation predicted for 2022 by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists which every year announces how close we are to the destruction of humanity as a result of existential threats. The reasons that led the Board of the organization of scientists to keep the hands of the Clock in the same position point the finger above all on humanity’s inability to mitigate the risks we all face: we are no longer sure because not even the pandemic it taught us to cooperate and not to act as adversaries. “As Senzatomica we consider nuclear disarmament a central theme on the agenda of all countries – explains in a note the president of the Senzatomica Committee, Daniele Santi – precisely to deal effectively and cooperatively with the health, environmental, social and economic crises that are afflicting the global community, abandoning the logic of basing the security of nations on mutual threat and the danger of catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences. Thanks to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which entered into force on January 22 last year, there is now a binding and effective legislative instrument that ensures the way to a gradual and safe disarmament for every country that ratifies it “.

On 21 and 22 January, announces Santi, “we will celebrate together with the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network the first anniversary of the entry into force of the TPNW with online events and connections with various Italian cities that will be an opportunity to deepen the importance of this Treaty and reaffirm our commitment to mobilize ‘Italy, think again’ so that Italy also aligns itself with this international path of banning the most inhuman weapons in history ».

“To do its part, Italy would have the possibility of approaching the contents of the Treaty with cooperation actions in the context of assistance and compensation programs for the victims of nuclear weapons and tests envisaged by the TPNW. This is one of the main requests that the mobilization “Italy, think again” for 2022 to Parliament and the government – underlines Francesco Vignarca, campaign coordinator of the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network – together with the need for our country to decide to participate as an observer state at the first Conference of the States Parties to the TPNW which will take place in Vienna in March 2022 ”.

At the moment, Norway (a member of NATO) and Germany (a member of NATO and like Italy with the presence of US nuclear warheads on its territory) have already decided to do so. “We hope that the Italian government, which continues to reiterate that it has nuclear disarmament as a priority objective, will be able to take the same decision”, Vignarca points out. In this sense, Senzatomica and the Italian Peace and Disarmament Network consider the resolution text presented to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies by the Honorable Laura Boldrini (and also signed by the Honorable Delrio, De Micheli, Fassino, La Marca, Palazzotto, Quartapelle, Ehm ): we hope that the text will soon be discussed and approved, to define an Italian presence in Vienna made up of government, parliament and civil society.