The leaders of the big French unions blamed the French president on Tuesday, Emmanuel Macronand his Government his “deafness” before the rejection of the public opinion and the demonstrators in the street to his pension reform.

“It is democratic madness to turn a deaf ear” to the world of work and public opinion, denounced the general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT, the country’s first central office), Laurent Berger, in statements to the press at the beginning of the Protest march against the reform in Paris.

Berger insisted that Macron, his government and Parliament “cannot remain deaf” when “a majority of the population” is against it and the workers who demonstrate are showing themselves “dignified” in their protest.

In a similar vein, Philippe Martínez, leader of the second French union, the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), complained that the Executive branch had decided to limit the parliamentary debate on its reform bill to two months: “it is almost a insult for those who mobilize”.

Martinez added: “If the government persists in not wanting to listen, harder and more massive strikes will have to be organized.”

The general secretary of the CGT, who was convinced that today’s demonstrations will be at least as numerous as those of the first day of protests on January 19, complained about Macron’s attitude, which has made the reform of pensions “a personal matter”.

“A country like France does not govern itself by making this a personal matter,” he added before throwing balls out when asked if a possible hardening of the protest could not end up benefiting the extreme right of Marine Le Pen.

For Martínez, if Macron and his government do not listen to the street, this could generate more abstention in the next elections and reinforce the extreme right. But for that “only the president will be responsible.”

This third day of strikes and demonstrations against the pension reform that seeks, first of all, to delay the minimum retirement age from the current 62 years to 64, will not be the last.

The unions, which remain united against the bill that began its processing on Monday before the plenary of the National Assembly (lower house), have already set new demonstrations for next Saturday, so that people who during the week cannot join They want to lose a day of work.

The challenge then will be to overcome the figures of January 31, when the police counted 1.272 million people, while the CGT calculated that there were 2.8 million.

EFE