As a precautionary measure, the 533,302 people under the age of 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine between February 6 and March 13 in France will receive the second injection with a vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The presence of blood clots in inoculated people has aroused mistrust by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

Concerned about the cases of clotting in the blood of some people vaccinated with the preparation of the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, the members of the High Health Authority (HAS) in France decided that the second dose for people under 55 years old is of the brands Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The agency assures that, since the administration of a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is insufficient to guarantee lasting effective protection, they recommend completing the vaccination schedule for the group with an RNA vaccine within 12 weeks after the first injection.

RNA vaccines cause the human body to produce a protein that mimics part of the virus, triggering an immune response. In the case of the AstraZeneca injection, it uses a weakened version of the chimpanzee common cold virus to give instructions for generating an immune response and preventing infection.

The HAS, in charge of authorizing all drugs in France, recommended on March 19 to suspend injections with the British-Swedish vaccine to those under 55 years of age after the appearance of some cases of thrombi in people who received it.

After the announcement, the agency assured that there is no risk in the combination of the two types of vaccines in people who have already received a first dose. In addition, a large study will be launched to evaluate the efficacy of this mixed treatment.

To receive the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the patient must agree to the brand change and it must be done with a 12-week interval between doses.

They fear that distrust of the AstraZeneca vaccine will increase

Although blood clots are now one of the side effects of vaccination against Covid-19, the AstraZeneca injection has more benefits than risks and several institutions encourage its use.

This was the statement of a group of experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last Wednesday, April 7.

But, distrust of the British-Swedish vaccine is already installed in society, especially in Europe since it was discovered that very few recipients of the injection, mostly young, had suffered from extremely unusual blood clots.

In France, several say that the rejection of the AstraZeneca vaccine and, now, the announcement of the HAS, will further exacerbate mistrust, and even talk about the psychological consequences that this will entail.

For her part, the president of the HAS, Dominique Le Guludec, pointed out that the AstraZeneca vaccine continues to be recommended for people over 55 years of age, while considering it important “to use all the instruments available to defeat the virus.”

But, Le Guludec also said that “our approach is absolutely not to get involved in a gigantic experimentation on the French population. We want to be cautious and not expose people to thromboembolic accidents, although they are very rare ”.

Some countries had already suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure, but most have resumed use of the injection, although some have done so with age restrictions.

With EFE, Reuters and local media