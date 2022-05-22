May 22 2022 17:17
Today, Sunday, the French Minister of State for European Affairs estimated that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union “will probably take 15 or 20 years”, suggesting that Kyiv, in the meantime, be involved in the European political organization proposed by President Emmanuel Macron to create.
“We have to be honest… If we say that Ukraine will join the European Union in six months, a year or two years, we are lying. It is not true. It may take 15 or 20 years, which is a long time,” Clement Bonn said on French Radio G. “.
“In the meantime, we owe the Ukrainians … a political project in which they can engage,” he added.
Source: agencies
#France #Ukraines #accession #European #Union #years
Leave a Reply