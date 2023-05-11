It could have been a strike with a far more significant impact than that of the 2010 World Cup, when in protest against Anelka’s exclusion, all of Domenech’s French national team decided not to get off the bus and not to train. Last March, France Football recounts today, it was the transalpine Under-21 players who threatened to skip training and maybe not play. And not out of solidarity with an excluded teammate, but with those players who wanted to fast for Ramadan, going against federal guidelines. In the end, Mbappé had to intervene to avoid a scandal.

Secularism

—

The idea of ​​striking matured in the Whatsapp group of coach Sylvain Ripoll’s players, because a group of Under 21s did not share the protocol inspired by that of the senior national team, but without any obligation for the other selections. In Deschamps’ team, the Muslim players had decided to postpone Ramadan by a few days, skipping fasting during the retreat in Clairefontaine. A possibility, among other things, supported by the interpretation on the matter by the imams. In any case, in addition to the possibility of a strike, the symbolic action by some non-Muslim players of skipping lunch as a sign of solidarity also emerged. The dispute triggered the alert in federal offices, and Mbappé was asked to intervene. So the PSG star met his compatriots to invite them to avoid collective action. Thanks to Mbappé, some players finally decided to give up Ramadan, others to postpone it for a few days. The Federation, on the other hand, reaffirmed the principle of secularism to be respected in all representations, from the largest down. For this reason, writes France Football, some Under 21s, such as Yasser Larouci of Troyes and Amine Gouiri of Rennes, would evaluate the idea of ​​playing for Algeria in the future.