At least three people were injured and two others were missing following a huge explosion that rocked a building in the French city of Bordeaux on Saturday, according to the fire department.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a gas explosion occurred in a garage that caused damage to the building and two adjacent buildings, while about 50 firefighters rushed to the scene.

A spokesman for the Regas Gas Distribution Company said that while supplies to the area were cut off, “we do not know yet whether the gas network or the canisters” were responsible for the explosion.

Firefighters found gas canisters in the garage, according to the spokesman.