France | Two pilots died after the fighters collided in the air

France|The crash happened over the village of Colombey-les-Belles in eastern France. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

in France two pilots died after the fighters crashed into each other in the air on Wednesday, reports news agency AFP.

A third pilot survived the crash, which occurred over the village of Colombey-les-Belles in eastern France. The trainer pilot and his student died in the accident, reports, among other things, a French newspaper Le Monde.

The accident happened with Rafale fighters belonging to the Saint-Dizier military base in the north-east of the country.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

French president Emmanuel Macron commented on the accident in the X message service between Wednesday and Thursday night. He said the nation shares the grief of the families of the pilots and the brothers in arms of Saint-Dizier Air Base.

French The Rafale fighters manufactured by Dassault Aviation were nominated in Finland’s fighter procurement in 2021. France has sold fighter jets to Egypt, India, Greece, Indonesia, Croatia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, according to AFP.

Rafales are designed for several combat roles, such as reconnaissance, striking land and sea targets, and, for example, carrying France’s nuclear warheads.

of Rafale fighters accidents are rare, but there were a few fatal accidents in the 2000s, says AFP.

The first accident of Rafale fighters was believed to have happened in 2007. At that time, the fighter crashed in southwestern France. The pilot died in the crash, which was thought to have been caused by his loss of attitude.

In 2009, two Rafale fighter jets crashed during a training flight near the city of Perpignan in southwestern France. One pilot was killed.