Two houses collapsed in Lille, France, on Saturday morning. One person was rescued, another is still missing.

Lille – Two buildings collapsed in France on Saturday, in the center of the northern French city of Lille. After hours of searching, the fire brigade was able to rescue a victim from the rubble with minor injuries.

The collapse occurred on Saturday at around 9:15 a.m. on a street that is heavily frequented by shopping tourists during the day, especially on weekends. Renovation work had been carried out in one of the two adjacent buildings not far from the historic main square.

The fire brigade announced on Saturday that the rescue operation would continue with special forces and 40 emergency vehicles. A man is still missing, the newspaper reported La Voix du Nord. A photographer from the newspaper witnessed the collapse in the car on the way to the editorial office.

Building collapse in Lille/France: Student raises the alarm beforehand

According to the photographer in France, stones first broke out of the facade and then the buildings collapsed. The man was able to reverse gear just in time and also gave the rescue workers certainty that nobody was in front of the buildings at the moment of the collapse. An adjacent hotel was evacuated.

According to Lille Mayor Martine Aubry, a young resident of one of the houses is to thank for the fact that an even bigger disaster did not occur. The student came home at 3:00 a.m., found large cracks in the house and sounded the alarm.

France: Building collapse in Lille – judiciary determined

The occupants of the remaining three apartments were evacuated in a hurry due to the vigilance of the student. Apparently nobody expected an impending collapse. After the actual collapse on Saturday, the area was cordoned off over a large area. Rescue workers were deployed in the ruins with search dogs and special equipment.

The judiciary has now initiated investigations. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin thanks the fire brigade for their efforts and the student who sounded the alarm during the night for his quick-witted action.