Two cars caught fire this morning in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, a French town in the Hérault department in Occitanie. Le Parisien reported, noting that an explosion also occurred on site. No victims were reported in the synagogue, but a municipal police officer was injured. At 8.30 this morning, emergency services were contacted about two vehicles on fire in front of the synagogue, the gendarmerie reported in Le Parisien.

Initial information suggests that the fire started from a gas cylinder in one of the two cars. Two doors of the building were also set on fire, but it is not yet known whether this happened before or after the explosion in the vehicles, the gendarmerie reported. The area is currently blocked. All investigations are underway and the possibility that it was a terrorist act has not been ruled out.