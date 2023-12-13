RENNES. A 12-year-old threatened her English teacher with a knife at Les Hautes-Ourmes school in Rennes, France. This was announced by the Rennes prosecutor's office, explaining that the girl who attends fifth grade was disarmed and handed over to the police.

The broadcaster Bfm TV explains that a criminal investigation has been launched into the case. According to the reconstruction provided by the witnesses, the girl threatened the teacher with a knife, who then fled into the corridor chased by the student. The girl's parents were questioned by the police.

The Rennes prosecutor's office underlines that the young woman had gone to class with “the apparent intention of killing her English teacher”. The reason for this attack still remains to be understood, but Bfm TV she reconstructs that the student had her smartphone confiscated in class a few days ago and that she was angry about this.