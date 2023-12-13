France, the clash between Muslim students and professors. A painting with naked women generates chaos

In France there is concern about what is happening in one secondary schoolwhere a protest which sees contrasts Muslim students And teachers. Especially in memory of a very serious episode that occurred three years ago when Professor Samuel Paty it was beheaded leaving school not far from Paris, after a hate campaign. Paty – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – had shown some to his students caricatures of Muhammad of “Charlie Hebdo” in a lesson on free speech and had been slandered. Now the ones who are worried are the ones teachers of the Jacques-Cartier middle school in Issou, a town 40 kilometers north-west of Paris, which now they don't teach anymore. They protest because they are not guaranteed safety conditions for a normal school life, after threats and the complaints of some Muslim students.

On December 7, during a French lesson– continues Il Corriere – a teacher showed the sixth grade students a painting of the 17th century, “Diana and Actaeon” by Giuseppe Cesari, which depicts the passage from Ovid's Metamorphoses in which Actaeon surprises Diana and her nymphs without clothes to the source. Actaeon will come for this transformed into a deer and will be torn to pieces by dogs, a classic theme of Renaissance painting. “Some pupils looked away, felt upset and they said they were in shock“, said Sophie Vénétitay, general secretary of the Snes-FSU teachers union. Then others accused the teacher of having made racist and Islamophobic comments.

