Tuesday, January 31, 2023
France | Traffic is expected to be congested in France due to protests and strikes

January 31, 2023
In the demonstrations, there is opposition to the planned increase in the retirement age. The retirement age should be raised from 62 to 64.

in France let’s prepare for big traffic jams on Tuesday, when big strikes and demonstrations start in the country for the second time in a month.

The protests are against the planned raising of the retirement age, where the retirement age should be raised from 62 to 64 years of age.

Around a million people are expected to take to the streets across the country, a police source tells news agency AFP.

At the moment France has the lowest retirement age from major European economies.

On January 19, about 1.1 million people protested proposed change.

