On New Year’s Eve, 861 cars were set on fire throughout France. This is reported by radio station Europe 1 with reference to the classified data of the police and gendarmerie of the country.

A year ago, 1,457 arson attacks were recorded, a record in history. This time, law enforcement agencies did not indicate the number of burned cars in the list of incidents following the New Year celebrations.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen has demanded that the prefects close the data at the local level to avoid any hint of competition in the number of such crimes among youth groups. The tradition of setting fire to cars on the night of January 1 in the republic for many years, but the authorities still cannot do anything about it.

Since January 1, restrictions have been tightened in 15 French departments. From now on, the curfew begins at 18:00. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal explained that the experiment will last a week, after which the authorities will study its result.

In Russia, a significant number of incidents during the New Year holidays are associated with pyrotechnics. This year the fire started in the Sochi forest near the village of Verkhniy Yurt. The forest floor burned an area of ​​500 square meters.