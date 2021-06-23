Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead (30 penalty kicks), and his former Real Madrid colleague Karim Benzema responded with a double (45 + 2 from a penalty kick and 47), before the Don scored a tie (60 from a penalty kick), raising his score to 109 goals. International, equaling the record in the number of international goals for the Iranian Ali Daei.

France secured the top of the group with 5 points, while Portugal booked the last card for the best four teams in third place with four points, with a difference of direct confrontation against Germany, tied by the same result with Hungary in Munich.

Portugal entered the match without knowing its future in the tournament, but Ronaldo put his team ahead with a penalty kick, becoming the first European player in the history of the World Cup and European Championship to score 20 goals in total in the two competitions.