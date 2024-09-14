Le Monde: French authorities heard Putin’s words and wanted to avoid a world war

In France, they heard the warning of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the inevitable escalation of the conflict if long-range weapons are used against Russia. The authorities of the European country wanted to avoid a third world war, reports Le Monde newspaper, citing a diplomatic source.

“We must do everything possible to avoid a third world war. We cannot rule out the possibility that the Russians could expand their military actions,” the newspaper’s source said, commenting on Putin’s words.

Despite active discussions in the media about the possibility of striking Russian territories, the French authorities have not expressed an official point of view. Le Monde suggests that this issue could have been raised during a conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. However, there has been no official confirmation of this information from the Elysee Palace.

Earlier it became known that Pope Francis opposes strikes on Russia with long-range weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Pontiff advocates the earliest possible start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and the suppression of any attempts to escalate the conflict.