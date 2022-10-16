France to train Ukrainian soldiers in its own country. It will involve a maximum of 2,000 Ukrainian troops who will spend several weeks with units of the French army.
This was announced by the French Defense Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien. ,,We already provide specific artillery training, but this is really a different scale. We are going to train a new generation of (Ukrainian, red) soldiers who can also be deployed for a long time,” said Lecornu. “Unfortunately, we have to assume that the war will last a long time.”
Training in France can take different forms. This includes the basic ‘combat’ skills for every military that participates in the war. In addition, there will be training for specific skills requested by the Ukrainian government. Finally, the Ukrainians will also receive training in working with the military equipment that France supplies to Kiev.
“We are not at war ourselves, but we are helping a country at war,” said the minister. He disputes that Paris has so far offered little military support to Ukraine. However, many of those deliveries take place in secret, out of sight of cameras. “We are discreet. If you look at what we really deliver, we are in the top 5 of countries.”
Aid fund of 100 million euros
France will send new anti-aircraft guns in the next two months. There is also talk of supplying new cannons and rocket launchers. “We have set up a EUR 100 million aid fund for Ukraine. Ukraine can use that money as it pleases, provided the purchases are made in France. That’s good for French industry.”
The defense minister does not want to give any information in the interview about the Russian submarine that surfaced off the coast of Brittany at the end of September. “I can’t say anything about ongoing investigations,” Lecornu said. “Our navy regularly patrols the sea and our opponents sometimes sail there too.”
