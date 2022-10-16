This was announced by the French Defense Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, in an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien. ,,We already provide specific artillery training, but this is really a different scale. We are going to train a new generation of (Ukrainian, red) soldiers who can also be deployed for a long time,” said Lecornu. “Unfortunately, we have to assume that the war will last a long time.”

Training in France can take different forms. This includes the basic ‘combat’ skills for every military that participates in the war. In addition, there will be training for specific skills requested by the Ukrainian government. Finally, the Ukrainians will also receive training in working with the military equipment that France supplies to Kiev.