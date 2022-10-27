Paris. The French company Carmat announced this Wednesday that it will resume its artificial heart implants in France after receiving the necessary authorizations to resume its clinical study.

Carmat, the manufacturer of the first autonomous artificial heart, indicated that it obtained authorization from the French national drug safety agency and the patient protection committee to resume its Eficas clinical study.

The analysis will involve 52 transplant-eligible patients, allowing the company to collect additional data on the efficacy and safety of the mechanized organ.

The study will also provide medico-economic data to support device reimbursement, especially in France.

The company announced on Tuesday that it obtained the necessary authorizations to resume implantations of the Aeson mechanism in the European Union and in other countries that recognize the seal called the EU marking.

Carmat obtained it in Europe in December 2020 for its device, as a bridge for patients waiting for a transplant of said organ.

However, a year later the company suspended its implants after incidents in some of its prostheses.

An investigation concluded that the cause of the problems were quality defects in two components. Measures were taken to correct them, with a view to resuming work in autumn 2022.