Emmanuel Macron says that only adults with “full mental faculties” and with “incurable” diseases will be able to undergo the procedure

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said this Sunday (10 March 2024) that a bill on euthanasia will be presented to Parliament in May. The statements were made in an interview with the French newspaper La Croix.

Macron stated that only adults in full control of their mental faculties, suffering from an incurable and potentially fatal disease in the short or medium term, and whose pain cannot be alleviated, could request “help to die”.

Minors and patients with psychiatric or neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, would not be eligible. With medical consent, a lethal substance could be prescribed and administered by the patient or by third parties such as volunteers, doctors or nurses.

The substance would be administered at home, in nursing homes or care centers. Doctors would have 15 days to respond to the euthanasia request, and if approved, it would be valid for 3 months. If there is a refusal, the patient can seek another medical team or contest the decision.

Macron also said he prefers not to use the terms “assisted suicide” or “euthanasia“. He cited the importance of patient consent, along with medical opinion and “well-defined criteria”.

Currently, under French law, active euthanasia is considered murder, which can result in sentences ranging from 30 years in prison to life in prison. As a result, citizens seeking assisted death must travel to neighboring countries such as Belgium, where the procedure has been permitted since 2002, or Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Spain.

In Latin America, the procedure is decriminalized in Ecuador, Colombia and Cuba. In Brazil, it is considered a crime and, if carried out, those involved could be charged with homicide.