France will ease from Monday (3) the isolation rules for people with covid-19 and their contacts when they have the complete vaccination schedule in order to preserve the country’s socioeconomic life, the government announced.

According to the new rules, people who test positive and are with the complete vaccination schedule must be isolated for seven days and not ten, as is currently the case.

There will be no need for quarantine for people in contact with the complete vaccination schedule, although they will have to respect the rules for wearing masks and social distance and “do regular tests”, explained Health Minister Olivier Véran, in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche.

The change in the rules responds to the need to “take into account the extremely rapid evolution of the transmission of the omicron variant in France” and allow “to have a cost-benefit balance aimed at ensuring the control of contagions, while preserving socioeconomic life” , explained the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The folder also highlighted that the first virological data point to “a faster incubation period of the omicron variant than the previous variants, which favors a reduction in the duration of isolation”.

People who test positive and have not completed the vaccination schedule must be isolated for ten days.

A seven-day quarantine will also be maintained for contacts of an infected person who has not completed the vaccination schedule and they must obtain a negative test after this period in order to be able to leave isolation.

