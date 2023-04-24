French government says country needs 383 billion euros for reconstruction; only 83 billion euros would be for infrastructure

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune signed an agreement with Ukraine pledging to send ships, railways and school vehicles to the country, whose infrastructure was destroyed by the war against Russia. The French official was in Ukrainian territory, where he met with Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“We signed a strategic agreement to strengthen our support in transport – bridges, school buses, rail, civil aviation and ocean freight”wrote Beaune in his Twitter profile.

France’s Ministry of Ecological Transition puts the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction at €383 billion. Of that total, 83 billion euros are needed to rebuild Ukraine’s infrastructure alone, according to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

The newspaper claims that around 20,000 tonnes of rails will be sent to Ukraine for reconstruction of Ukrainian railways. The country will also receive 10 air traffic controllers.

“We are working with the participation of French partners on the reconstruction and support of Ukrainian air navigation”said Oleksandr Kubrakov.

According to press release released by UkraineFrance will provide expert support and promote the participation of French companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“The cooperation will cover the areas of railways, urban public transport, multimodal transport and logistics, air and sea transport, road management, as well as the development of ecological mobility”says the text.