France announced on Thursday (16) that non-essential travel to or from the UK will be banned from Saturday due to the rapid spread of the covid-19 omicron variant across the English Channel.

From midnight on Saturday (20:00 GMT on Friday), travelers, vaccinated or not, must have “a compelling reason” to travel to or from the UK, test negative and report an address at France, the government said in a statement.

In addition, isolation will be essential upon arrival, in a location chosen by travelers and for seven days. The measure could be withdrawn after 48 hours if the test carried out on landing shows negative results, said government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

French citizens and their families will not need a compelling reason to return from the UK, but they must meet the other requirements. France thus limits tourist and professional travel for non-residents.

“The government is asking those who intended to travel to the UK to postpone their trip,” a statement said.

The United Kingdom, where the omicron variant of the coronavirus is advancing with great speed, on Wednesday registered the record for daily cases of covid-19 (78,610) since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures.

France has detected 240 cases of omicron, but the number is probably higher, said Attal, who justified the measure as a way to stop the spread while the country accelerates vaccination with booster doses.

