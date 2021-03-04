French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on March 4 the new restrictions in the most affected regions of the country, after the health authorities confirmed 25,279 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

This Thursday the French Government announced its commitment to avoid a new national confinement, although it once again tightened the restrictions in the most affected regions such as Pas de Calais, which will be closed on weekends as of this Saturday at 8:00 a.m. Prime Minister Castex announced.

The restrictions on this area are in addition to those applied seven days ago in the towns of Nice and Dunkerque, where non-food shopping centers of more than 5,000 m² will have to close.

“The incidence in Pas de Calais is in progression and is very fast,” said Castex about this northern department, in which the incidence rate exceeds 400 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week, 23% more than the week previous.

Le confinement n’est neither impossible nor unavoidable.

Ce choix du non-confinement a cependant une contrepartie.

Pour le Gouvernement, c’est de mettre un coup d’accélérateur sur les tests et les vaccines de ce week-end.

Pour nous tous, c’est de de redoubler de vigilance. pic.twitter.com/N3qFHoivAH – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) March 4, 2021

The prime minister also recalled that the spread of the virus has accelerated in the last 15 days and that the British strain already represents 60% of positive cases in France. The official pointed out that this variant is much more contagious and therefore is more likely to accelerate infections and hospitalizations.

On the other hand, the departments of Hautes Alpes, in the southeast; Aube, east of Paris, and Aisne, northeast of the capital, join the 20 departments that were already on red alert for presenting an incidence rate of more than 250 positives per 100,000 inhabitants.

In these 23 departments, the vaccination campaign will be accelerated as of this Friday, with 135,000 doses specially derived from them, and increased vigilance with the closure of shopping centers that have more than 10,000 m², in addition to the prohibition of meeting the weekends in places where a greater number of population is concentrated.

Castex also invited the inhabitants of these affected areas not to travel, to avoid the spread of the disease, and to avoid social gatherings of more than six people in closed places: “It is a request of common sense: the virus hits unevenly the different parts of our territory, let’s avoid spreading it where it is less intense, “he said.

The pressure on the healthcare system continues

With 25,156 hospitalized patients throughout the country (500 less than last week), and 3,647 of them in intensive care, the pressure in hospitals continues to be strong, but remains stable, according to the Executive, which ensures that the exponential rise that was seen last March and October, when the territory was generally confined.

For this reason, the prime minister said that it is not allowed to propose a relief from the restrictions that are maintained in the country as a whole, such as the daily curfew between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Bars, restaurants, gyms , museums and other private places have been closed since October.

However, according to the ‘BFM TV’ chain, President Emmanuel Macron would have said this Wednesday during the health defense council that “as long as there are vaccines in the refrigerator” he will not confine again.

In this regard, the Government expects that by mid-May there will be 20 million French people vaccinated, for which in April it will begin to inject adults between 50 and 74 years of age.

So far 3.2 million people have been vaccinated in France and 1.8 million have received both doses.

With EFE